Rosemarie Greer
Rosemarie Greer

Rosemarie Greer

Rosemarie Greer Obituary
Rosemarie Greer passed away April 2, 2020 in Willoughby. She was born Feb. 14, 1928 in Germany. Rosemarie was the beloved wife of the late Daniel; dear mother of Raymond (Mary) and Linda Pavarini (deceased); grandmother of Tammy (Mark) Milius, Philip (Chie) Pavarini Jr., Natalie (Michael) Fetheroff, Steven Greer, Michael Szymczak; great-grandmother of ten; great-great-grandmother of one. Private graveside service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will be held.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
