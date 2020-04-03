|
Rosemarie Greer passed away April 2, 2020 in Willoughby. She was born Feb. 14, 1928 in Germany. Rosemarie was the beloved wife of the late Daniel; dear mother of Raymond (Mary) and Linda Pavarini (deceased); grandmother of Tammy (Mark) Milius, Philip (Chie) Pavarini Jr., Natalie (Michael) Fetheroff, Steven Greer, Michael Szymczak; great-grandmother of ten; great-great-grandmother of one. Private graveside service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will be held.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020