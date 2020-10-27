Rosemarie Susan Bene (nee: Cerame), age 79, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Tri-Point Medical Center. Born April 1, 1941 in Cleveland, OH to Michael and Rose Marie (nee: Guliuzza) Cerame, she has been a Chardon area resident for 45 years. Rosemarie was a parishioner of the Church of St. Mary in Chardon and member of OAPSE, organizing and helping with the annual Pancake Breakfasts for many years. She was a bus driver for Chardon Local Schools for 35 years, in addition to working part-time at Bostwick’s Hardware.She is survived by her sons, Paul (Tina) Bene of Mentor, Timothy Bene of Euclid; daughters, Rosemarie (Timothy) Abramczyk of Chardon, Antoinette (Anthony) Coniglio of Mentor and Christine (Thomas) Hummel, Jr. of Chardon; 9 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Rosemarie was preceded by her parents, brother and two sisters.The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. A private Graveside Service will be held at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp. The family has requested memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
, Ohio Division, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.Info
rmation and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com
.