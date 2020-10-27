1/1
Rosemarie Susan Bene
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemarie Susan Bene (nee: Cerame), age 79, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Tri-Point Medical Center. Born April 1, 1941 in Cleveland, OH to Michael and Rose Marie (nee: Guliuzza) Cerame, she has been a Chardon area resident for 45 years. Rosemarie was a parishioner of the Church of St. Mary in Chardon and member of OAPSE, organizing and helping with the annual Pancake Breakfasts for many years. She was a bus driver for Chardon Local Schools for 35 years, in addition to working part-time at Bostwick’s Hardware.She is survived by her sons, Paul (Tina) Bene of Mentor, Timothy Bene of Euclid; daughters, Rosemarie (Timothy) Abramczyk of Chardon, Antoinette (Anthony) Coniglio of Mentor and Christine (Thomas) Hummel, Jr. of Chardon; 9 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Rosemarie was preceded by her parents, brother and two sisters.The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. A private Graveside Service will be held at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp. The family has requested memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, Ohio Division, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved