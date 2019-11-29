Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
508 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie V. Flynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemarie V. Flynn Obituary
Funeral services for Rosemarie V. (nee Mendat) Flynn, 82, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Ave., Painesville. (Family and friends are asked to please meet at church.)Mrs. Flynn passed away Nov. 26, 2019, at The Cleveland Clinic.Born Dec. 26, 1936, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for the past 56 years.Rosemarie was a member of the Mentor Senior Center and Zion Lutheran Church in Painesville, where she was active with the food pantry. She loved her football, especially Mentor High School football and the Cleveland Browns.Mrs. Flynn was employed by the Mentor School System, where she had worked for 33 years as a teacher’s aide at Sterling Morton Elementary School.She was the loving mother of Deborah Rose Flynn, Linda M. (Brett) Weaver and Patricia V. Flynn; cherished grandmother of Trevor, Justin and Zachary; and aunt of nieces and nephews.Rosemarie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, William M. Flynn Jr. in 2018; grandson, Joshua; parents, August and Marie (nee Samuel) Mendat; and brother, August (Jacqueline, dec.) Mendat (2011).Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -