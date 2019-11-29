|
|
Funeral services for Rosemarie V. (nee Mendat) Flynn, 82, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Ave., Painesville. (Family and friends are asked to please meet at church.)Mrs. Flynn passed away Nov. 26, 2019, at The Cleveland Clinic.Born Dec. 26, 1936, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for the past 56 years.Rosemarie was a member of the Mentor Senior Center and Zion Lutheran Church in Painesville, where she was active with the food pantry. She loved her football, especially Mentor High School football and the Cleveland Browns.Mrs. Flynn was employed by the Mentor School System, where she had worked for 33 years as a teacher’s aide at Sterling Morton Elementary School.She was the loving mother of Deborah Rose Flynn, Linda M. (Brett) Weaver and Patricia V. Flynn; cherished grandmother of Trevor, Justin and Zachary; and aunt of nieces and nephews.Rosemarie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, William M. Flynn Jr. in 2018; grandson, Joshua; parents, August and Marie (nee Samuel) Mendat; and brother, August (Jacqueline, dec.) Mendat (2011).Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019