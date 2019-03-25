Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemary A. Kish, age 87, of Fairport Harbor, will be 10:00 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 AM, Saturday at the Church. Family and friends will be received Friday, March 29, from 4 to 7 PM at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 312 Eagle St., Fairport Harbor.Rosemary was the daughter of Harold and Norah (Reardon) McFarland born on July 1, 1931 in Painesville, and passed away March 23, 2019 at Lake Med Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Painesville Township.Rosemary was an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Fairport Harbor. She was an avid bowler till age 86 at Rich Lanes in Fairport Harbor. She loved watching the Cleveland Indians and going on bus trips with her sister Margie. Rosemary also worked in the dietary department at the former Lake East Hospital in Painesville.She is survived by her children, Laura (John) Spaller, Rebecca Kish, and Mark (Anneli) Kish; grandchildren, Matt (Kristen) Spaller, Mike (Lisa) Spaller, Sarah (Allan) Moon, Cindy (Rob) Broadwater, Lisa Starkey, Brian (Carly) Kish, Angie (Robert) Lindor, and Mike Kish. She also leaves numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ellen Edgell and Margie Hayhurst; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her dear friend JoAnn.She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; brothers, Robert, Raymond, Jack, Richard, Joe and Harold; sister, Joann; granddaughter, Bridgette Spaller; and her parents.In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anthony of Padua, or Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Rd. #270, Valley View, OH 44125 Published in News-Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary