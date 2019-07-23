Rosemary B. Smith (nee Stettenfeld), age 89, loving mother of Edward (wife Karen); devoted grandmother of Kara; cherished daughter of the late Edward and Rose (nee Hoge) Stettenfeld; dearest sister of the late Ellen Marton (husband Emery, deceased), Florence Martin (husband Norman, deceased), Frank “Pat” Stettenfeld (wife Martha, deceased), and John Stettenfeld (wife Eileen, deceased); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Rosemary was born on August 3rd, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio and passed away peacefully on July 21st, 2019. Rosemary lived at Ohio Living, Breckinridge Village since 2012, where she made many friends. Rosemary graduated from Brush High school in 1948 and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Gregory the Great Church in South Euclid. Rosemary loved playing bingo and watching the Cleveland Indians. You could find her listening to Frank Sinatra and Polka music. She can be described as a friendly, outgoing and funny woman. She was a social butterfly and always made the people around her smile. Rosemary will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are requested to meet for the Graveside Service Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at All Souls Cemetery, 10366 Chardon Rd., Chardon, OH 44024. (Please meet at the entrance of the cemetery). Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Rosemary at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday 4 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on July 24, 2019