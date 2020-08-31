1/1
Rosemary Baranauskas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Baranauskas died peacefully at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, OH, on August 30, 2020, at the age of 88. Born June 29, 1932, Rosemary lived in Cleveland before moving to Wickliffe, where she resided for the past 62 years. Rosemary was a proud mother of seven children, who also worked as a nursing aide for many years. She was a talented artist and had many interests, including reading and dancing. Rosemary was very devoted to her group of friends and enjoyed all the fun she had with them. She will be forever remembered for her accepting manner, and the way she encouraged others to “just be yourself.” Survivors are her children, Mari Lehmer (Ray), Joe Baranauskas, Cathy Dittmer (Kevin), Chris Shaffer (Gary), Jerry Baranauskas (Tracy), and Mike Baranauskas (Lisa); brother, Victor S. Zitel (Bob); eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Baranauskas; daughter, Theresa Bakale; father, Victor J. Zitel; and mother, Estella Zitel. Private services will be held on September 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved