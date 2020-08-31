Rosemary Baranauskas died peacefully at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, OH, on August 30, 2020, at the age of 88. Born June 29, 1932, Rosemary lived in Cleveland before moving to Wickliffe, where she resided for the past 62 years. Rosemary was a proud mother of seven children, who also worked as a nursing aide for many years. She was a talented artist and had many interests, including reading and dancing. Rosemary was very devoted to her group of friends and enjoyed all the fun she had with them. She will be forever remembered for her accepting manner, and the way she encouraged others to “just be yourself.” Survivors are her children, Mari Lehmer (Ray), Joe Baranauskas, Cathy Dittmer (Kevin), Chris Shaffer (Gary), Jerry Baranauskas (Tracy), and Mike Baranauskas (Lisa); brother, Victor S. Zitel (Bob); eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Baranauskas; daughter, Theresa Bakale; father, Victor J. Zitel; and mother, Estella Zitel. Private services will be held on September 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
, the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
or St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org
. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
.