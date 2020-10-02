1/1
Rosemary Elizabeth Kline
Rosemary Elizabeth Kline, 29, of League City, Texas, passed away September 26, 2020, in Webster, Texas. Rosie was born October 20, 1990 to Robert V. and Kathleen E. Kline in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. She proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy. Since then she has devoted her life to the environment. She was near completion of her Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science at University of Houston Clear Lake and worked at Texas A & M AgriLife Extension Service helping to preserve the wetlands. Rosie did extensive volunteer work including serving as Adult Leader for the Texas Coastal Brigades and tagging green sea turtles with biologists from Swansea University in the British Indian Ocean Territory. Rosie travelled the world and enjoyed playing soccer. Rosie leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents; sisters, Nicole and Kaitlyn Kline; brother, Robert Kline; and many extended family members and friends. In her honor, the family will be receiving friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 5, 2020, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas. Interment will be at later date at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson.

Published in News-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
