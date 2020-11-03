A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemary Hale, age 92, of Fairport Harbor, will be held 10:30 AM Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, OH. Friends will be received 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, November 5 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.Rosemary was born on March 16,1928, in Painesville to Andrew G. and Edith Ester (Puskas) Jacob. She passed away November 1, 2020 in Willoughby. Rosemary was a graduate of Fairport Harding High School. She was a telephone operator and worked for Ohio Bell / A T & T for many years.Rosemary was a member of the Ohio Bell Pioneers; a volunteer for Toys of Love; The Special Olympics
; and Huntington Elementary School PTA. Rosemary was a devout member at St. Mary Catholic Church in Painesville, very active in the Pre Cana; the Mission Circle; and the Marion Club. She was a master of Hungarian cooking; famous for her Balish; and known for her green thumb. To know Rosemary was to love her.Rosemary is survived by her daughters; Kathlene Marie (William) Szymanski and Linda Ann Hale (John Shusky); grandchildren, Ahlia Marie Szymanski and Emily Kathlene Szymanski; sister, Rita Rowan and many adoring nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, James Adair Hale in 2003; brother, Andrew G. Jacob and her parents.