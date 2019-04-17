|
Rosemary Perse (nee Krasovec), age 90, beloved wife of the late Elmer John P. Sr.; loving mother of Elmer J. Jr, MD (deceased) (wife Deb), Allen (deceased), David, MD (Gail Bidak), Janet Schuster, DNP (husband Gary), Jessica (Libertin) Perse, MD, and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Jeanne Perse and Mark Libertin; devoted grandmother of Rebecca Perse, Jonathan (wife Kalia), Jamie, Jason, Brian (wife Katy), Jeremy, DPM, Frances Allen and Aloysius Perse, Kate Cortese (husband Nick), Cassandra Leiby (husband Douglas), Nathan Schuster (wife Sarah), Michael Libertin (fiancée Nicole Ziemlak), Rachael, MD, Andrew John, Anna, Joseph and John Libertin, and great-grandmother of Ella, Kadin, Jonathan, Sophie, Tyler, Lily, Colin, Charlie and Evelyn; cherished daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (née Otonicar) Krasovec; dearest sister of Frank Krasovec (wife Georgine, deceased), and sister-in-law of the late William and Dorothy Urbancic; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Rosemary was born October 14, 1928 in Cleveland and passed away peacefully April 15, 2019.She was a resident of Willoughby at Breckenridge Village and formerly Willoughby Hills. Rosemary was a member of St. Vitus Catholic Church. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1945 and attending college at Case University. Rosemary was a homemaker.Her greatest joy was raising her five children with her husband and helping them become the successful adults they are today. Rosemary was a strong woman. She loved to shop and was ahead of her time, listening to the Beatles, Janis Joplin and Glen Campbell while raising her young family. Rosemary will be remembered as a determined, quiet and simple woman. She was strong willed, non-judgmental, and found strength and pride in her family. Rosemary will be greatly missed.Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Vitus Catholic Church, 6019 Lausche Ave, Cleveland, OH 44103. Entombment following at All Souls Mausoleum.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Rosemary at The Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Monday 4 to 8 PM.Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019