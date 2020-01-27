Home

Mallory-DeHaven-Carlson Funeral Home
8382 Center Street
Garrettsville, OH 44231
(330) 527-2188
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Mallory-DeHaven-Carlson Funeral Home
8382 Center Street
Garrettsville, OH 44231
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Mallory-DeHaven-Carlson Funeral Home
8382 Center Street
Garrettsville, OH 44231
Rosemary Sergi


1942 - 2020
Rosemary Sergi Obituary
Rosemary Sergi (nee Orban), age 77, of Cleveland, passed away on January 20, 2020. She was born on December 14, 1942 in Cleveland, OH to the late Michael and Ann (nee Krizonis) Orban. Rosemary graduated from Hiram High School and received her masters degree in nursing from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, crafting, and she was a social butterfly who never met a stranger. Rosemary will be dearly missed by her daughter, Lisa Sergi; grandson, Devin; sister, Carol (Gary) Bott; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott. Friends may join Rosemary’s family for a memorial visitation on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Mallory-DeHaven-Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 8382 Center Street, Garrettsville, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. with Father Ed Stafford officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Hiram. Online condolences at: www.carlsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
