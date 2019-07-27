|
Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemary Toth, age 77, of Perry, will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor Ohio. Family and friends may call 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in Perry Cemetery.Rosemary was the daughter of Steven and Mary (Kutie) Turbok, born on October 16, 1941 in Painesville. She passed away July 25, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor.Rosemary was employed as a teacher’s aide for the Perry School System for 25 years, retiring in 2003. She enjoyed hot air balloon watching and trips to the casino. Rosemary was a loving mother and grandmother, who especially loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.She is survived by her husband Robert, whom she married on October 8, 1960; sons: Robert (Christy) Toth, James (Gina) Toth, John (Kim) Toth, Mike Toth, Mark (Tammy) Toth; grandchildren: Nicole, Kyle, Jared, Brittany, Brady and Tori; sister, Betty (Dave) Plageman.Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents and her dear friend, Linda Davis.Contributions in Rosemary’s memory may be made to Brookdale Hospice, 3380 Brecksville Road Ste. 101, Richfield, Ohio 44286.
Published in www.News-Herald.com on July 28, 2019