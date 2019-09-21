Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Y. White


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Y. White Obituary
Rosemary Y. White (nee Nagy) age 83, passed away on September 19, 2019 at her home in Willoughby Hills. She was born on July 19, 1936 in Cleveland to the late Laszlo and Mary Nagy. Rose was a member of numerous violet clubs. She was a simple woman who loved to spend time with her family.Rose was the loving mother of Mary (George) Pisarczyk, and Dan (Nance) White; grandmother of Eddie (Crystal) Pisarczyk, Bethany (Nick) Vernon, and Randy (Marissa) White; great grandmother of Haylee White, Jaxson Vernon, Milani White, and baby Pisarczyk; sister of Al (Barbara) Nagy, and Jim (Donna) Nagy.A funeral service for Rose will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 10 AM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, where the family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 PM.Interment at Western Reserve Memorials Gardens in Chesterland.The family requests no flowers.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now