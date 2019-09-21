|
|
Rosemary Y. White (nee Nagy) age 83, passed away on September 19, 2019 at her home in Willoughby Hills. She was born on July 19, 1936 in Cleveland to the late Laszlo and Mary Nagy. Rose was a member of numerous violet clubs. She was a simple woman who loved to spend time with her family.Rose was the loving mother of Mary (George) Pisarczyk, and Dan (Nance) White; grandmother of Eddie (Crystal) Pisarczyk, Bethany (Nick) Vernon, and Randy (Marissa) White; great grandmother of Haylee White, Jaxson Vernon, Milani White, and baby Pisarczyk; sister of Al (Barbara) Nagy, and Jim (Donna) Nagy.A funeral service for Rose will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 10 AM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, where the family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 PM.Interment at Western Reserve Memorials Gardens in Chesterland.The family requests no flowers.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019