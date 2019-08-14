Home

Rosie Ann Fox went home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2019.She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Charles and Rosie Taylor; her loving husband, Sylvester Fox; and her cherished son, Gilbert Fox.Rosie is survived by her loving children, Mary Fox Brown (Elijah), Alma Jean Fox Owens, Sylvester Fox (Doris), Gwendolyn Fox Patterson, Melvin Fox (Cheri), Beverly Fox Smith (James), and Kenneth Fox (Estrella); 6 beloved siblings; 16 grandchildren and several great and great-great-grandchildren.Service is Saturday, August 17, Wake Time: 10:00 AM, Service Time: 11:00 AM, at New Hope Baptist Church, 428 West Jackson St., Painesville, OH 44077.
