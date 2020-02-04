|
Roslyn Jean Kaufman (nee Reinach), age 90, was born August 17, 1929 and passed away February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Karl Kaufman; devoted mother of Todd Kaufman of NC, Rock Kaufman and Craig (Stacy) Kaufman; loving grandmother of Karl, Karli and Ryan; dear sister of Donald "Sonny" Reinach (deceased); cherished aunt of Franny (John) Queens, Bonnie Bosco and Cathy Edlen. Services will be held at Zion Memorial Park (Shaarey Tikvah section), 5641 Northfield Rd., Bedford Hts. on Thursday, February 6 at 11 a.m. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel (216) 932-7900.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 5, 2020