Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz
1985 South Taylor Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
(216) 932-7900
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Memorial Park
5641 Northfield Rd
Bedford Hts, OH
Roslyn Jean Kaufman


1929 - 2020
Roslyn Jean Kaufman Obituary
Roslyn Jean Kaufman (nee Reinach), age 90, was born August 17, 1929 and passed away February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Karl Kaufman; devoted mother of Todd Kaufman of NC, Rock Kaufman and Craig (Stacy) Kaufman; loving grandmother of Karl, Karli and Ryan; dear sister of Donald "Sonny" Reinach (deceased); cherished aunt of Franny (John) Queens, Bonnie Bosco and Cathy Edlen. Services will be held at Zion Memorial Park (Shaarey Tikvah section), 5641 Northfield Rd., Bedford Hts. on Thursday, February 6 at 11 a.m. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel (216) 932-7900.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
