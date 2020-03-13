|
|
Roy Darby, age 65, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 10th at his residence in North Carolina. He was born in Victoria, Texas on March 5, 1955 to the late Sundie Keltto and Arthur Darby. Before moving to North Carolina, Roy spent the majority of his life a lifelong resident of Painesville Township Park. Roy spent most of his time fishing, singing and playing the guitar. Roy is survived by his children, Matthew (Melissa) of New Albany, OH; daughter, Shannon of Cleveland, OH; twin brother, Robert of Bay Village; brother, Kenneth (Foni) of Brooklyn, NY; granddaughter, Hunter; and father, Arthur (Sue) of Arizona; and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sundie Keltto. Arrangements were handled by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Raleigh, NC. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 14, 2020