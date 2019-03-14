Roy E. Burkholder, age 90, of Thompson, Ohio passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born October 6, 1928, in Painesville, Ohio to Adelia (Moseley) and Elton Burkholder. He married Donna R. Kangas on July 19, 1952.Roy served in the Army Air Borne from 1946 until his Honorable Discharge in 1949.After retiring from Union Sand, Roy loved traveling with his wife, Donna. He was an avid Indians fan and never ate a cookie he didn’t like. He enjoyed the outdoors, but most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.Roy is survived by his daughters, Denise (Robert) Heller of Rociada, NM, Sheryl (Steven) Roessner of Painesville, Sandi (Wilbur) Butler of Hambden; son, Bruce (Linda) Burkholder of Madison; grandchildren, Dawn, Casey, Jaime, Patrick, Brittany, Eric, Kelley, Elizabeth, Jesse, Rebecca, and Rian; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Dylan, Lana, Jayce, Owen, Gwenevere, Brianna, Alexander, Corey, Jaxson, Katherine, William, Grayson, Eris, Zachary, Ashley, and Alex; great-great-grandson, Westyn; and brothers, Timothy and David.Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his parents; son, Terry; great-granddaughter, Hanna; three sisters; and four brothers.A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Thompson United Methodist Church, 6758 Madison Road, Thompson, Ohio.Contributions may be made in Roy’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.Online obituary and guest book at:www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary