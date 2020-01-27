Home

Roy Oliver “Butch” Gonia Jr., 78, passed away Jan. 26, 2020, at his home in Mentor. Born Feb. 9, 1941, in Toledo, the son of the late Roy and Velma (nee Stall) Gonia, he had lived in Liberty Center before moving to Lake County more than two years ago. Roy was a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired police officer from the Toledo Police Department with 27 years of service. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Sharon (nee Gallant) Gonia; loving father of Kelly (Paul) Javorek of Concord Township, Chris (Stacey) of Toledo, and Tracy (Jeff Schaedel) of Camas, Wash.; cherished grandfather of Ryan and Lauren Javorek, Samantha and Emily Gonia and Anna, Page and Jake Weithas; and brother of Tom (Kathy). Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St., (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110, or Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Bldg. E., Mentor, OH 44060. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
