Rozella M. Westover, 82 of Middlefield passed into eternity on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born in Cherry Tree, PA to the late Clarence Joseph Somerville and Sylvia Martha (Brothers) Somerville. Rozella retired after 50 years of employment at Geauga Industries in Middlefield. She was affectionately known as “Grammy” and loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rozella passionately served the Lord Jesus Christ and next to that her family was the most important thing in her life. She always loved to travel, and it was important that when she was able to do so, that joy was shared with family and friends. Annual family vacations were highlights for all which would range from as few as five in the early years to as many as 45 in later years. Rozella also loved baking, especially for family reunions. Many of her recipes we will attempt to duplicate and pass on to future generations in her honor.Rozella is joining her husband of 60 years, Herschel Westover Sr. in glory and will be sadly missed by her children, Herschel Jr. (Cindy) of Littleton, CO, Bonnie (James) Vaughan of Chagrin Falls, OH, Ron (Vickie) Westover of Castle Rock, CO; 10 grandchildren, Zachary (Michelle), James (Jamie), Tria (Sterling), Kama (Jay), Blake (Tori) Luke (Carolina), Dexter (Meghan), Ryan, Maddie (Ryan), Lance; 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.Rozella is also survived by five sisters: Erma, Verna, Lois, Violet, Phyllis andJean and one brother, (Darl).She was preceded in death by her sister (Doris) and brothers: Cecil, Leroy, Larry.A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Horizons Christian Assembly, 14920 White Rd., Middlefield, Oh 44062 with Pastor Patrick Robinson officiating. Viewing and visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the church.In lieu of flowers, donations in Rozella’s memory can be made to the Boys and Girls Mission Challenge, c/o Horizons Christian Assembly, 14920 White Rd, Middlefield, OH 44062.Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com
