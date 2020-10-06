1/1
Ruby Helen Mollohan
Ruby Helen Mollohan, age 91 passed away peacefully, October 5, 2020 at Geneva Shores Nursing Home. She was born July 29, 1929 in Servia, WV to Fred and Radie (Sirk) Mollohan.Ruby enjoyed retirement after working over 50 years as a waitress and in the food service industry. She always had a beautiful smile to greet her customers. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great-aunt to many great nieces and great nephews.In her spare time she loved walking two miles a day, watching TV, doing puzzles, bird watching and spending quiet time with her family.She leaves behind her brother, Glen (Loretta) Mollohan, sister-in-law Lois Mollohan, niece, Regina (Thomas) Hamilton, nephews, Wayne (Noretta) Mollohan, Jeff (Kathy) Mollohan and 10 great-nieces and great nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gene Mollohan; sister, Mary Lou; and brother-in-law Ed Cowley.No services will be held per the family wishes. Contributions may be made in Ruby’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.Behm Family Funeral home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
