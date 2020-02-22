|
Ruby Jean Gower (Lyttle) (Orick), of Leroy Twp., age 83, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her daughter's home surrounded by family. She was born to the late Hubert and Mary (Johnson) Orick in Richmond, Virginia on July 12, 1936.Ruby was a housewife, worked at Mag-Nif, American Beauty Ceramics and finished her working years as a lunch aide for Riverside Schools, mostly at Leroy Elementary school where she was known as "Mrs. G". Ruby married Frank F. Lyttle on December 26, 1953, during which time they were blessed with four children and were together until his death on September 16, 1989. Ruby was blessed once more in life when she met Francis M. Gower whom she wed on May 27, 1992. Ruby and Francis loved travelling, country music festivals, camping and spending time with their children and grandchildren until Francis' death on September 16, 2019.Left to honor Ruby and remember her love are her children, Jerry (Michelle) Lyttle, Larry (Annie) Lyttle, Kristy (Don) McBride; grandchildren, Jamie (Gabe) Snider, Christopher (Raeann) Lyttle, Jay Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Sarah Sillitoe, Zachery McBride and Molly McBride; brother, Hubert J. (Virginia) Orick. Upon marrying Francis, she also was blessed with step-children, Kathryn (Harold) Neill and Thomas (Cathy) Gower, and their children; and many great grandchildren.Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank F. Lyttle; husband, Francis M. Gower; daughter, Donna Sillitoe and granddaughter, Anne Marie Helmick.Ruby will be remembered as a bright shining light to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Concord Community Center, 7671 Auburn Road, Concord, OH 44077.We would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Cleveland Clinic G53 ICU and Cleveland Clinic Hospice staff.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ruby's name to Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Rd., #10, Independence, OH 44131.Czup Funeral Home1329 Lake Ave.Ashtabula, OH 44004
