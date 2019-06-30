|
Memorial services for Ruby M. (Paris) Irish, 94, of Mentor, will be at 3:30 PM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Avenue, Mentor. The Rev. Beverly L. Wrobel and Rev. Barbara A. Holzhauser will officiate.Mrs. Irish passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 28, 2019.Born November 13, 1924 in Lawrence, KS, she lived in Mentor for the past 44 years.She was a member of Mentor United Methodist Church, where she served as a confirmation guide and volunteered with the MOPS group as a mentoring mom. She was also very involved in the Northeast Ohio Emmaus Community. When her children were young, she taught Sunday school and held Bible school in her home for neighborhood children.Mrs. Irish was employed as a customer information “A” clerk at Dominion East Ohio Gas Company. She retired in 1987 after 23 years of service.Survivors are her daughter, Christina (Michael) Fournier of Mentor and son, Timothy Allee of Cleveland; step-son, James Irish of Conneaut; grandchildren: Michael (Nora) Markijohn of Grosse Pointe Park, MI, Nicholas (Amy) Markijohn of Painesville, Tanya (Adam) DiTomasso of Hope Valley, RI, Jimmy, John and Emily Irish, all of Conneaut; great grandchildren: Sammy, Sadie, Zachary and Grant Markijohn, and Abigail DiTomasso. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Howard J. Irish, on May 23, 2013; her parents, Charles Roy and Mary Elizabeth (Sumner) Paris; brothers: Cecil, Clifford and William Paris and sisters: Irene Brown and Adelia Zevnik are also deceased.Ruby’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Starkey Place in Painesville and to her hospice care team for their incredible care, kindness and compassion.The family will receive friends from 3-6:30 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Private family interment will be held at Mentor Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110-2602.
Published in News-Herald on July 1, 2019