Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Church
32114 Vine St
Willowick, OH
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Rudolf Munk


1931 - 2019
Rudolf Munk Obituary
Rudolf Munk, age 88, of Willowick, passed away November 12, 2019. He was born in Croatia, on September 1, 1931, to the late Franz and Anna Munk. He lived in Austria before immigrating to the United States in 1957. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather (opa), and great-grandfather (urli opa), who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He proudly retired from Bailey Controls after 40 years of dedicated service. Through the years, Rudolf was a devout Catholic, who enjoyed soccer and taking walks with his wife. His greatest joy and source of pride was his family, especially all his grandchildren. Rudolf is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Maria Munk (nee Kollmann); children, Robert (Lauren) Munk, Irene Hoefle, Ronald (Viola) Munk, Roy (Danielle) Munk; grandchildren, Bradley, Bobbi, Payton, Hadlie, Erin, Jacob, Samantha, Lee, Christopher, Nicholas, Andrew, Haven and Reef; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Pauline Kozma. Visitation will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick. Interment to follow at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Rudolf can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
