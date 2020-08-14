Rudolph J. "Rudy" Mihalek passed away on August 11, 2020, at the age of 95 years. Born near Bratislava, Slovakia, Rudy immigrated to the United States with his family when he was two, settling in Cleveland’s East Side. He attended East Tech High School and served in George Patton’s Third Army during World War II. While stationed in Paris during the War, he met and eventually married Jeanine Desclos. Upon returning to the States after the War, they settled in Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood before eventually building a home in Mayfield Heights in 1960. Rudy and Jeanine stayed in this home until 2015 where they raised four children. Rudy was the founder and owner of Mihalek Millwork, a custom cabinet and counter top manufacturer which was most recently located on South Miles Road in Cleveland. He loved to play baseball and was an excellent right handed starting pitcher, throwing mostly a fast ball and a sinker. Appropriately, he had a lifelong passion for the Cleveland Indians and would eventually become a Cleveland Browns’ fan. He was also an avid stamp collector. When Rudy wasn’t working, he very much enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a very family orientated man with an excellent, occasionally off-color, sense of humor. He was always there when a family member needed him and he will be deeply and profoundly missed by those who knew and loved him. Rudy was preceded in death by Jeanine (8/15/2018); and his brother, Louis Mihalek, Jr. He is survived by his brother, Milan; children, Carol Mihalek, Jerold Mihalek (Mary Lou), Kenneth Mihalek (Peggy), and Arlene Walsh (Jamie); 12 grandchildren, Anthony Fatica (Jennifer), Gloria Witham (Andrew), Carla Fatica, Marc Fatica (Lorena), Robert Mihalek (Amy Holbrook), Michael Mihalek (Tina), Jeffrey Mihalek (Kristin), Jeannette Mihalek (Geof Prairie), Elizabeth Curran (Patrick), Melanie Mihalek (Jennifer), Timothy Walsh (Amanda), and Brian Walsh (Angela); and 12 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 17th, at St. Clare Church. Interment All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Hts., OH 44124, Sunday 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Online guest book and condolences: www.diciccoandsonsfh.com
