Rudolph J. “Rudy” Strauss Jr., 77, of Willoughby Hills, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at The Cleveland Clinic. Born Nov. 25, 1942, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for 69 years, living in Wickliffe before moving to Willoughby Hills. Rudy was a U.S. Army veteran and member of American Legion Post 678 in Willowick. He enjoyed fishing, boating and loved playing Poker and Pinochle. Mr. Strauss was self-employed in the HVAC business. He was the beloved husband of 42 years to Rosemary (nee Taylor) Strauss; loving father of Ron W. (Patty) Strauss, Beth (Ron) Martucci, and Todd (Tina) Strauss; cherished grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of nine; brother of Ken Strauss, Mike (Lynn) Strauss, and Jeff (Diane) Strauss; and uncle of nieces and nephews. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Elizabeth (nee Szczepanski) Strauss. Family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be private. The family suggests contributions in his name be made to The Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44195. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 6, 2019