Zele Funeral Homes
452 E. 152nd Street
Cleveland, OH 44110
(216) 481-3118
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zele Funeral Homes
452 E. 152nd Street
Cleveland, OH 44110
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:15 AM
Zele Funeral Homes
452 E. 152nd Street
Cleveland, OH 44110
Rudolph "Rudy" Knaus Jr.

Rudolph "Rudy" Knaus Jr. Obituary
Rudolph “Rudy” Knaus Jr., age 81, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Dear husband of Marilyn (deceased). Beloved father of Karen Willrich (deceased), Rudolph III, Victor (deceased) and Tammy Doherty Jones. Grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of seven. Brother of Dolores and uncle of many. Friends received at Zele Funeral Home, 452 East 152nd St., Cleveland 44110 on Sunday 4 to 8 p.m., where services will be held on Monday at 10:15 a.m. Interment Whitehaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland 44110.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
