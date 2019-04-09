Russel J. Maher, age 96, of Copley, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Detroit, MI, on December 9, 1922. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.He proudly served in the Army during WWII as a Radio Operator. He was a man of many talents who loved and served his family, community, and country well. He was a man of faith and love who enriched the lives of those who knew him with his kindness. Russel is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Emily Maher; step-children, Shirley (Elton) Marvin, Linda (Tony) Kaminski, Gusty (Nichole) Stefanow, and Phillip Stefanow; many step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his devoted four-legged dog, Zumba. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary