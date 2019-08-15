Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Baer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Baer Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Baer Sr. Obituary
Russell Baer, Sr., age 77, died on August 12, 2019. He was born on April 9, 1942, in Hibbs, PA, to the late Emerson and Lydia Baer. Russell was a custodian for the Lake County Commissioners Office. He enjoyed running, spending time with his family, and watching sports. He volunteered at Centers for Dialysis Care. He is survived by his three sons, Russell Jr. (Michelle), William, and Michael; grandchildren, Nick, Kyle (Jessica), Kayla, Ronda, and Ryan; and sister, Patricia Baer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Candace Baer; and his brother, Richard Baer. Memorial contributions are suggested to Centers for Dialysis Care, 1233 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.