Russell Baer, Sr., age 77, died on August 12, 2019. He was born on April 9, 1942, in Hibbs, PA, to the late Emerson and Lydia Baer. Russell was a custodian for the Lake County Commissioners Office. He enjoyed running, spending time with his family, and watching sports. He volunteered at Centers for Dialysis Care. He is survived by his three sons, Russell Jr. (Michelle), William, and Michael; grandchildren, Nick, Kyle (Jessica), Kayla, Ronda, and Ryan; and sister, Patricia Baer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Candace Baer; and his brother, Richard Baer. Memorial contributions are suggested to Centers for Dialysis Care, 1233 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019