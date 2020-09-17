Russell G. Hummerick, age 64 of Painesville died on September 15, 2020 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. He was born on August 12, 1956 in Tampa, FL to the late James Hummerick and Barbara Sharpless. Russell worked for Weyerhaeuser Paper Products as an industrial machine designer. Russell was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Temple Lodge #772 F.&A.M., and participated in Eagle Commandery No. 29 Knights Templar, #46 Royal Arch Masons, and Lake and Geauga Scottish Rite Society. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and being outdoors.He is survived by his wife, Jo Ellen; daughter, Monica Hummerick; son, Russell (Critina) Hummerick; sister, Kathy (Phill) Bates; brother, John (Mary) Hummerick; and his faithful service dogs, Apollo and Phoebe.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Tina Games, Jim Hummerick, and Ron Hummerick.Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 3-5PM followed by a Masonic Service at 5:00PM at Johnson Funeral Home 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A graveside service will take place on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00AM at Western Reserve Memorial Garden, 11521 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, Ohio 44026. Attendees are kindly requested to wear masks; hand sanitizer will be provided.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Russell's home hospice team from Hospice of the Western Reserve.In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to St. James Episcopal Church Lunch Program, 131 N. State St., Painesville, Ohio 44077.Online condolences and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net