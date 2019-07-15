Russell Melvern Stone, age 91, of Thompson, OH, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Lantern of Madison. He was born April 5, 1928, in Thompson, OH, the son of Ralph and Helen (Ritola) Stone. He married Edna “Nan” Williams on April 15, 1950 in Thompson. Russell started driving a truck for Sidley when he was 16 years old. He served in the Military for four years as a Marine, and was called back for the Korean Conflict to serve another year. He was a true veteran and he loved the Corp. When he returned home, Russell went back to work for Sidley and drove about three million miles over the course of his 44-year-long career. Russell also supported the kids of his community. He was a baseball coach, a school board member and the head of Boosters. In his spare time, he enjoyed an afternoon spent fishing. He is survived by his sons, Rusty (Vicki) Stone, Gary Stone, Jeffery Stone; daughter, Kimberly Majka; grandchildren, Matt Fike, Kyle Stone, Brielle White, John Majka and Kaylee Majka; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Elliot White; sister, Louise (William) Weddington; sisters-in-law, Dee Stone, Linda Burke-Williams; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife, Edna “Nan”; his parents; and brother, Gerald Stone. Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July, 18 at the funeral home. Contributions in memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Cleveland Area Chapter, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194-4924 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Online obituary and guest book at: www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on July 16, 2019