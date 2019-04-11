|
Russell Moss, age 84, passed away April 6, 2019.
Russell leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Ann; son, Bernard; grandchildren, Russell and Lindsey Moss; and his brother, Donald Moss (Sue).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Florence; and his brother, Jack.
Funeral service will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at 5:45 p.m. at the Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, 5252 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst (Between Richmond and Brainard).
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2019