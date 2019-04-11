Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
5252 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 442-7020
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
5252 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:45 PM
Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
5252 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Moss

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russell Moss Obituary
Russell Moss, age 84, passed away April 6, 2019.
Russell leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Ann; son, Bernard; grandchildren, Russell and Lindsey Moss; and his brother, Donald Moss (Sue).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Florence; and his brother, Jack.
Funeral service will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at 5:45 p.m. at the Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, 5252 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst (Between Richmond and Brainard).
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now