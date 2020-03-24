|
|
Graveside Services for Russell R. Sekki, age 86, will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Mentor Cemetery, Section 29. A Memorial Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church at a later date.Mr. Sekki was born January 22, 1934 in Painesville to Edwin M. and Mary Ann (Storaci) Sekki. He passed away March 23, 2020 at Divine Living Assisted Living in Madison.Russell worked for Diamond Shamrock for many years. He also worked for Ohio Rubber Co. and Eagle Picher Forklifts. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Painesville. Russell enjoyed taking trips to the casinos.He is survived by his daughters, Yvonne (Terry) Kessler and Christine Wellman; son, Russell A. (Martha) Sekki; grandchildren, Josh, Russell, Heather, Kayla, Karissa, Crystal, Keith and Jerry.Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. Sekki in 2014; brother, Dale Sekki; grandson, Jason Sekki; and his parents.In lieu of flowers, donations in Russell’s memory may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio 44077.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 26, 2020