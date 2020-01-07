|
Russell Sines, age 98, of Perry, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at home. He was born December 24, 1921 in Taylor, WV, the son of Raymond Landis Sines and Mabel Virginia (Esque) Sines. He married Emma Lee Helmick in Bridgeport, WV on April 6, 1946. Russell was a member of Perry Christian Church and a retired iron worker. He was a World War II hero who fought in Normandy and all across France. He was decorated with a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and a Bronze Cross. He was also a loving, husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by daughters, Linda (Floyd) Hall and JoAnne (Larry) Lefelhoc; son, Roger A. (Lorie) Sines; 10 grandchildren, Robert, Joseph and Jeremy Reid, Travis and Lindsey Lefelhoc, Tracy Querre, Danielle Caovan, Russell, Roger and Randy Sines; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Ima Jean Thompson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Emma; his parents; and brother, Junior Harold Sines. Family and friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH. Funeral Service will take place 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Perry Christian Church, 3270 Call Rd., Perry, OH. The family suggests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192. The Behm Family Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 8, 2020