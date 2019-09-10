Home

Rusty Thompson, age 54, passed away September 7, 2019. In February, he became ill and he lost his hard-fought battle against pancreatic cancer. His carefree, fun loving spirit will live on with all who knew him. He leaves behind his brother, Clifford - Pancho (Paula); sisters, Brenda Varner (Dave) and Jody Damankos (Mark). He loved his nieces and nephews, Jessica Fugate (Will), Drew Damankos and Luke Damankos, and Lillie Fugate.He is preceded in death by his parents, William "Randy" (Ginny) and Lola Thompson (Jimmy Smith). Rusty was a graduate of West Geauga High School, class of 1983. He worked as a machinist for over 30 years. His true passion was fishing and hunting. In lieu of flowers, and for those wishing to contribute, the family is asking for donations in Rusty's name to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, who compassionate caregivers helped the family care for Rusty in his final weeks. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences www.diciccoandsonsfh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
