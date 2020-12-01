1/1
Ruth A. Mote
1940 - 2020
Ruth A. Mote, age 80, passed away on Thursday, 11/26/2020 in Jefferson. She was born 9/19/1940 in Cleveland to Robert and Arlene (Torok) Harrison. She married Oliver Mote on 7/16/1958 in Geneva and were blessed with 36 years together.A Geneva resident most of her life, she was a member of the Geneva VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her family, reading, sewing, camping, traveling, making quilts, playing cards, watching the Cleveland Browns, square dancing, and bowling.She is survived by Children: Michael (Gina) Mote of Madison, Diana (Rand) Cole of Perry, Thomas Mote and Daniel Mote both of Geneva; 9 Grandchildren: Chandra, Jason, Ben, Lorelei (Duston) McGroarty, Derek (April) Cole, Theodore (Jessica) Mote, Dalaney, Raquel, Matthew; 11 Great Grandchildren; Siblings Robert (Betty) Harrison, James (Nadslah) Harrison, Gary (Christine) Harrison, Ellen (Glenn) Harvey, Sherrin (James) Puffenbarger, Lucille (Alan) Hensley; Aunt MaryEllen (Ray) Knuth; Sister in Law Leora Leach and many nieces and nephews.Preceded by her Husband, Oliver; Brothers William and Richard Harrison; Parents; and longtime companion Clarence Talcott.A private memorial service is being held with a Celebration of Life at a later date.cawalkerfuneralhomegeneva.com

Published in News-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Walker Funeral Home
828 Sherman St.
Geneva, OH 44041
(440) 466-1108
