Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth A. Williams Obituary
Ruth A. Williams age 81, of Burton, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. Born to Harvey and Esther (nee: Reed) Wedding in York Center, Ohio. She was a 1956 Chardon High School graduate. Ruth was a homemaker for her three children. In her spare time she was an avid reader and enjoyed to roller skate. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.Ruth is survived by her children: Tom (Jeanine) Barstow of Chardon, Joe Barstow of Newbury, and Suzanne (Fred) Dovsek of Munson, her step-daughter Wanda (Kirk) Dimmick of Fairport; her grandchildren: Brandon (Lauren), Joey, Justin, Tianna, Tanner, Warren, Dominic, and Alex.She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Joe Wedding, Reed Wedding, David Wedding and Tom Wedding; sisters: Margaret Dolney and Mary Lou Meyer-Schwindl and great-grandchildren: Quinn and Kinsley.Family will receive friends at Burr Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM. The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.