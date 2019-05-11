|
Ruth A. Williams age 81, of Burton, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. Born to Harvey and Esther (nee: Reed) Wedding in York Center, Ohio. She was a 1956 Chardon High School graduate. Ruth was a homemaker for her three children. In her spare time she was an avid reader and enjoyed to roller skate. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.Ruth is survived by her children: Tom (Jeanine) Barstow of Chardon, Joe Barstow of Newbury, and Suzanne (Fred) Dovsek of Munson, her step-daughter Wanda (Kirk) Dimmick of Fairport; her grandchildren: Brandon (Lauren), Joey, Justin, Tianna, Tanner, Warren, Dominic, and Alex.She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Joe Wedding, Reed Wedding, David Wedding and Tom Wedding; sisters: Margaret Dolney and Mary Lou Meyer-Schwindl and great-grandchildren: Quinn and Kinsley.Family will receive friends at Burr Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM. The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on May 12, 2019