Ruth Alice Covelli, 93, passed away Sept. 14, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla., with family by her side. Born Sept. 1, 1927, in Scranton, Pa., to Joseph and Martha Gelofsack, Ruth moved with her family to the Cleveland, area while in her teens. She married Arthur Sudbury in 1947. They had one son, James Sudbury and lived in Willoughby until their divorce. In 1973, Ruth married Albert Covelli. They lived in Mentor for 46 years, until his death in 2019. She then moved to Florida to be cared for by family. Ruth was dedicated to her family. Her love of nature led her to instill an appreciation of God’s gifts in all who knew her. Walking in parks, boating on Lake Erie and golfing filled her active years. Children and animals always made her smile and even giggle with delight. Ruth was an excellent cook and won several baking awards. She also enjoyed dancing to the music of her era. Her community activities included her longtime membership in the Willoughby Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Stars. She and her husband, Albert, were also active members in their church. Ruth was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She held a special place in the hearts of all her family and friends and will truly be missed. Ruth is survived by her son, James Sudbury, who resides in England; two grandchildren, Dawn Sudbury, and Aaron Sudbury (Lori); and four great-grandchildren, Emily, Nathan and Jonathan Sisk and Hannah Sudbury, all residing in Florida; step-children, Jeffrey (Lucy) Covelli, Christine Covelli, Timothy (Nancy) Covelli and Sam (Patty) Covelli; and sisters, Martha (Joseph) Polllizi and Delores DeGideo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha (nee Jackson) and Joseph Gelofsack; and siblings, Helen Auld, Elizabeth Wendle, Joseph Gelofsack and William Gelofsack. A memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the The American Cancer Society
, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. The family would like to thank all those who helped Ruth through these difficult few years including the caring staff at The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch, Fla. She was a dear friend and cherished by all who knew her. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.
