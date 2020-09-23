Ruth (Damaris) Dunn Vanderground, 76, went home to be with her heavenly Father on September 22, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of George Byron and Mildred (Anderson) Dunn. Damaris realized the importance of a personal relationship with Jesus Christ at a young age and decided in high school to dedicate her life to serving Him. Damaris graduated from Euclid High School in 1962. Following graduation, she attended Cedarville College, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in both Christian and Elementary Education in 1966 and 1967. She went on to complete a Master’s degree in Elementary Education at St. John College in 1970. Damaris married Jim Vanderground in 1973 after the two met at a singles group at Cedar Hill Baptist Church. They celebrated 47 years of marriage in June. Damaris taught in both public and private elementary schools for 28 years, the last 10 of which were at Willo-Hill Christian School. One of her best teaching experiences was at the Baptist Mid-Missions School for missionary children in Fortaleza, Brazil. Over the course of her life, she was a member of Nottingham Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Willowick and finally Willo-Hill Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and worked in the nursery. Her favorite Bible passage was II Corinthians 12:9, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” And her favorite hymn was Day by Day which served as a reminder of God’s guidance and care. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her son, Jason Vanderground of Grand Rapids, Michigan; daughter, Rebecca Karageorge of Portland, Oregon; and four grandsons, Harrison, Simon, Oliver and Casey. Her many friends through school and church were her extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Leitch and Martha Russell. A private remembrance service will be held Davis-Babcock Funeral Home in Willoughby, Ohio followed by a private burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. Those who wish to remember Damaris in a special way may donate a Bible in her memory through The Gideons International at gideons.org/donate#
.