Ruth D. “Ruthie” (Guidos) Washington, 69, passed peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho. Ruthie was born on December 29, 1950, in Latrobe, PA to Charles Bernard "Bernie" and Mary Ruth (Lloyd) Guidos. Ruthie graduated from Latrobe High School in 1968, married Bruce Gerard Washington in 1971 and went on to work as a realtor, hair dresser, bank teller and retired in 2013 as an executive assistant at Case Western Reserve. Ruthie was so proud of her boys and loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening and cooking. She also loved decorating for holidays, listening to George Strait and dancing in the kitchen with her husband, Bruce. Ruthie is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; parents, Bernie and Mary Ruth Guidos; her sister, Kathy (Guidos) Hayward; her brother, Charles "Johnny" Guidos. She is survived by her sister, Carol (Richard) Tepley; her sons, Bart (Tiffany), and Ryan (Janelle); and many loving nieces, a nephew; and five grandchildren. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc., 601 Weldon Street, Latrobe. She will haunt anyone who shows up not casually dressed as she hated getting dressed up for things. Due to COVID-19, we will also have a private Facebook Live stream at 1 p.m. Please contact her son at www.facebook.com/demiczar
if you would like the link for the invite. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding, and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that monetary memorial contributions be made to the Pet Hospital of Willoughby, 4131 Kirtland Rd., Willoughby, OH 44094, Phone: (440) 942-8181). To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
. God sees us in terms of forever.