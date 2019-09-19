|
Elaine was born to Norman (Anne) Smith and Pearl (Bill) Fickes on August 24, 1940. She passed away on September 19, 2019. She enjoyed golf, fishing in Canada, reading, crossword puzzles and her flowers. Elaine was a past member of OES, past WHO of WSOJ, lifetime member of the VFW and a member of F.O.E. Chardon. Elaine leaves behind her daughters, Pearl (Ray) Mach, of Montville, and Paulette (Rich) Tamburo, of Madison; sons, Bill Miller, of Rock Creek, and Ed Miller, of Tennesee; five grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; skads of nieces and nephews; brother, Jack (Marilyn) Smith, of Chesterland. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter; brothers, Charles Lee Smith and Tom Smith; and her sister and best friend, Marge Gill.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019