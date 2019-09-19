Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Fishleigh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Elaine (Smith) Fishleigh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Elaine (Smith) Fishleigh Obituary
Elaine was born to Norman (Anne) Smith and Pearl (Bill) Fickes on August 24, 1940. She passed away on September 19, 2019. She enjoyed golf, fishing in Canada, reading, crossword puzzles and her flowers. Elaine was a past member of OES, past WHO of WSOJ, lifetime member of the VFW and a member of F.O.E. Chardon. Elaine leaves behind her daughters, Pearl (Ray) Mach, of Montville, and Paulette (Rich) Tamburo, of Madison; sons, Bill Miller, of Rock Creek, and Ed Miller, of Tennesee; five grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; skads of nieces and nephews; brother, Jack (Marilyn) Smith, of Chesterland. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter; brothers, Charles Lee Smith and Tom Smith; and her sister and best friend, Marge Gill.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.