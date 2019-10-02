|
|
Ruth Evelyn Merkle (nee Jones), age 89, of Munson Twp., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home September 28, 2019. Born September 6, 1930 in Cleveland, to Clifford and Evelyn (nee: Morris) Jones, she has been a resident of Munson Twp. Since 1973. Ruth taught Kindergarten in the S. Euclid/Lyndhurst Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1987. She was a graduate of Ohio University and was a member of the AlfaZDelta Sorority. For many years, after retirement, she worked for the former “Islands” in Chardon. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by and spending time with her loving family. Survivors include her son, Robert S. “Bob” (Barb Walsh) Merkle, of Munson Twp.; grandchildren, Andrew (Katie Frank), Tyler, Nathan (Audrey), Katie (Dusty) Bond and Jacob Merkle; and great-grandson, Eli Bond. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phil, whom she married December 20, 1953 and died June 24, 2009; and her son, Jeffery Merkle. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Burial in Fowlers Mill Cemetery will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family suggest donations be made to The Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110-2602 or Holly Hill Nursing Home, 10190 Fairmount Road, Newbury, Ohio 44065. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019