Ruth F. Craig
1930 - 2020
Ruth F. Craig (nee: Piras) age 90, a life-long resident of Chardon, OH, died on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Chardon Healthcare Center. She was born in Chardon, OH on May 7, 1930, to Frank and Mary (Nee: Vodraska) Piras.Ruth was a Cheerleader at Chardon High School, graduating in the class of 1948. She had worked as a press operator for the former Sanborn Plastics in Chardon. She was a long-time member of the Geauga Aerie FOE #2261 Auxiliary.Survivors include her sons, David (Lisa) and Russell, both of Chardon; daughter, Linda Craig of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, David (Melissa) of Kent, OH and Dr. Bethany (Michael) Doroghazi of Mayfield Hts., OH, and great-grandchildren Claire and Sam Doroghazi; brothers, Frank (Norma) Piras of Hambden Twp., and Raymond Piras of Chardon. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marie Leyde; an infant brother; and a great grandson, Luke Doroghazi.Due to the Coronavirus concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The family thanks the staff of the Chardon Healthcare Center for the loving and compassionate care of Ruth in her final years. Contributions in her name may be made to Chardon Healthcare Center, 620 Water St, Chardon, OH 44024; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org or to the Holden Arboretum, 9550 Sperry Rd, Kirtland, OH 44094.Arrangements by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, OH. Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
