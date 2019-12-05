Home

Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Ruth G. (Adkins) Massey

Ruth G. (Adkins) Massey Obituary
Private services were held for Ruth G. (Adkins) Massey, 72, of Willoughby. Ruth passed away December 4, 2019 in Willoughby. Born September 10, 1947 in Dorothy, WV, she lived most of her life in Lake County. Survivors include her husband, Bobby R. Massey Sr., of 54 years; children, GailSeese, Gary (Debbie) Massey, and Dennis (Pamela) Massey; grandchildren, Gary(Amber) Massey II, Heather (Britney) Massey, Caitlin (Jake) Foster, and Austin Massey; four great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister, Tressie Richardson; and four brothers. She was preceded in death by her son, Bobby R. Massey Jr.; and her parents, Hershel and Dorothy Adkins. Her eight siblings are also deceased. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
