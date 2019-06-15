Ruth Huebner (nee Belskis), age 94, beloved wife of the late John “Jack”; loving mother of Donna Gilliotti (husband Thomas), and John (wife Jeannette, nee Heppner); devoted grandmother of Sarah Felter (wife Jill Anderson) and Seth Felter (wife Amy); and great-grandmother of five; cherished daughter of the late Anthony and May; dearest sister of Alice Girosky and Marilyn Miller; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Contributions may be made in memory of Ruth to National Sarcoma Alliance, 775 E. Blithedale Ave. #334, Mill Vallway, CA 94941. Ruth was born October 20, 1924 in Cleveland, OH. She was a 1943 graduate of John Hay High School in Cleveland. She was a member of St. Noel Church and of the Willoughby Senior Center, where she enjoyed many trips and activities with her daughter, Donna. Ruth loved gardening, knitting and needlecrafts of all kinds, reading, traveling. Her greatest joy was being with family. She was proud of her Lithuanian heritage and her Catholic faith. She retired from Precision Metalsmiths, formerly of Euclid, where she worked in the accounting department for over 25 years. The family would like to thank Hannah, Linda, Daisha, and the daytime staff at Brookdale Wickliffe for their loving care of their mother. They also want to offer their unending thanks for the wonderful staff of Olivia, Renee, Kennetta, and Wilma, of Brookdale Hospice for their love, support and care of their mother and them. She was preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack), who she married on May 17, 1947. Beloved God mother of Joan Patchin (husband David). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Noel Catholic Church, 35200 Chardon Rd., Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 at 10 a.m. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Ruth at the Mullally Funeral Home located in the DeJohn Funeral Home, Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Monday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary