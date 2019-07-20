|
Services for Ruth J. (Wills) Shultz, 92, will be at 8 PM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Donald P. Beaumont will officiate at the service.The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.Mrs. Shultz passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Heartland of Willoughby.Born July 28, 1926 in Cleveland, she was a resident of Euclid more than 45 years.She was a member of Shore Haven Lutheran Church in Euclid. She was a great cook, baker and bowler and most especially enjoyed spending time with her family.Survivors are her daughters, Sandra (Michael) Pollack of Willowick and Darlene (Ronald) Henry of Mentor; son, Jack (Laura) Shultz of Mentor-on-the-Lake; grandchildren, Mike and Shari Pollack and Melanie Wargo and Kevin Henry. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jack L. Shultz on February 19, 2011; her parents, Chester and Sophia (Polack) Wills; brother, Robert Wills; and sisters, Lois Bachnicki and Carolyn Langel.Private interment will be in Mentor Cemetery.The family encourages contributions to Shore Haven Lutheran Church, 280 East 222nd Street, Euclid, OH 44123.
Published in News-Herald on July 21, 2019