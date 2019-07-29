|
A family funeral service for Ruth Geraldine Krestensen, 79, who passed away on July 24, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Painesville Methodist Church, 71 N. Park Place, Painesville, Ohio, with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Born February 29, 1940, in Painesville, Ohio, "Jerri" was a 1958 graduate of Riverside High School.
She was married for 20 years to Lyle J. Bertrand and is survived by her daughter, Carie Lynn Curtis (Craig); and grandaughter, Cassandra Curtis, of Fox Lake, Illinois. She is also survived by brother, Mike Krestensen, of Cleveland; sisters, Bonnie (Gerald) Mills, of Yucaipa, CA, and Christine (Nick) Vavpetic, of Roaming Shores, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
Jerri was preceded in death by her father, Karl Krestensen; mother, Elna (Luhta) Krestensen; and her brother, Peter Krestensen.
Potti and Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville were honored to handle the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Project Hope, 25 Freedom Rd., Painesville, OH 44077 or Thresholds, 4141 N. Ravenswood, Chicago, IL 60613.
Published in The News-Herald on July 30, 2019