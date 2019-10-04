|
Ruth L. Korelec (formerly Hodakievic) (nee Pabalis), died September 30th at Madison Health Care. Ruth was born in Cleveland and had lived in Euclid, Ohio for 80 years. Ruth and her husband, Frank, to whom she was married for 39 years, moved to Painesville in 2009. Ruth had been employed as a clerical worker at Euclid Terex Company in Euclid, Ohio for over 35 years, retiring in 1994. Besides her husband, Ruth is survived by her sons, Craig (Julianne) Hodakievic and Michael Hodakievic; stepchildren, Cheryl (Robert) Kienast and Jeff Korelec; grandchildren, Anne (David) Feverici, Katie (Drew) Bednar, Courtney Gale, Jeremy (Ashley) Gale, LeAnne Kienast and Justin Korelec; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Dominic, Michael, Casimir, and Erwin; aunt and great-aunt to many. Deceased are her former husband, Casimir Hodakievic; daughter, Marsha Gale; sister, Diana Jansen. Ruth was a member of the Slovenian National Benefit Society Lodge # 158, Holmes Avenue Pensioners and Euclid Pensioners. Ruth, along with her husband, Frank were active thoughout the Slovenian Community in Cleveland, Euclid, and Lake County. Family and friends are requested to meet Tuesday, October 8th at Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Road, Madison, Ohio 44057 for a memorial visitation at 10:00 a.m. with mass at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Sean Donnelly Pastor officiating. Interment at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, Ohio. Sutton J. Girod, Funeral Director in charge of arrangements (216-210-5096).
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019