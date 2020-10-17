1/1
Ruth Lavinia (Strawn) Dale
Ruth Lavinia (Strawn) Dale age 99, of Mentor, Ohio passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Heartland of Mentor, Mentor, OH. She was born May 21, 1921 in Atlanta, GA.Ruth's last birthday was celebrated during the Covid 19 shut down. Well wishes and singing were done through a window visit. Sadly, in person visits were not allowed until recently.At Heartland Ruth was known for her laugh and sense of humor. She often threatened to wear her bikini if only they would iron out her wrinkles! Ruth's family greatly appreciates the loving staff for taking care of her for the past four and a half years.Ruth is survived by her son: Edward (Sharon) Dale, grandchildren: Beth (Jay) Kwiecien, Richard Dale and Stephanie Hahn, great-grandchildren: Cameron Sullivan, Amber (Bobby) Jones and Samantha Dale and several great-great grandchildren.Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Everett Franklin Dale and her parents: Ed and Viola Strawn.The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:30 pm, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH. 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged at all publicly attended eventsA Funeral service will be 6:30 pm Monday October 19, 2020 at the funeral home.Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged at all publicly attended eventsA committal service will be 11:00 am Tuesday October 20,2020 at Riverside Cemetery, Riverside Dr. Painesville, Oh. 44077- Division 1. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged at all publicly attended eventsIn lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.orgOffer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
