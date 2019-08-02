|
|
Ruth Louise Eble (Adie), age 94, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019, surrounded by her family at Hospice of Western Reserve. She was the daughter of Harry and Mildred Adie (Moore). Ruth was the beloved wife of her junior high school sweetheart, Carl Eble, for 73 years; proud mother of Martin (Jane) Eble, Richard (Joann) Eble, and David (Gayle) Eble; grandmother to Adam (Tina) Eble, Brian (Kim) Eble, Annie (Tom) Humphrey, Lauren (James) Bates, Lindsey (Benedict) Meder, John Eble, and Scott Eble; great-grandmother to Katrina, Sydney, and Jack. Ruth was a straight-A graduate of West High and Dyke College. She was a longtime executive secretary at Weinberg, Teare, & Herman. She was a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Playhouse Square, Hospice, and Breckenridge; longtime attendee and choir member at Lakeshore Christian Church, and avid lover of the arts. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends at Breckenridge. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Eble (Stahre). A memorial service will be held in her honor on August 10th at 10:00 at the Lyon's Chapel located on the grounds of Breckenridge Village, 36851 Ridge Rd., Willoughby, OH 44094. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to the College of the Ozarks, 100 Opportunity Ave., Point Lookout, MO 65726 or the Ohio Living Foundation (Breckenridge Life Care Fund), 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, OH 43229.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019