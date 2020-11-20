Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruth Lupton passed away November 18th 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert; Devoted mother of Holly (Bill) Maurer and Linda Lupton; Loving grandmother of Margaret, Kimberly (Matthew)Moster and Michael (Jessica); Great grandmother of Addison and Mason; Cousin of Marla Campbell and Dorothy Gross. Friends may call on Monday November 23rd from 6-8pm in the CORRIGAN-DEIGHTON FUNERAL HOME 21900 Euclid Ave Euclid OH. 44117.( MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED) Private interment Kirtland South Cemetery.



